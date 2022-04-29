Nivea Men tackles men’s mental health in campaign by Digitas UK

Nivea Men has teamed up with mental wellbeing charity Talk Club to release a campaign encouraging men to talk about their mental health.

Created by Digitas UK, “Strength in numbers” launched with a 60-second film, directed by Karen Cunningham, featuring boys from the Liverpool FC U8 academy and local primary schools.

The youngsters address the camera, reciting lines from the LFC anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, reassuring men that they don’t have to feel isolated when facing their feelings.

Towards the end, the boys come together at the Liverpool training academy and a hard-hitting statistic appears on screen.

It informs viewers that 50% of mental health problems begin before the age of 14.

The eye-opening film directs viewers to the Nivea Men “Strength in numbers” website, created by Digitas, where they are plainly asked: “How are you? Out of 10?”

This simple question aims to smash the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and start an open conversation around it.

“Strength in numbers” is Digitas’ first campaign for Nivea Men since the agency won the account in September 2021.

“We created the ‘Strength in numbers’ campaign to help Nivea Men drive real change for men’s mental health and get more men talking and checking in with each other,” Emma de la Fosse, chief creative officer at Digitas, said.

“But we’re not only focused on today, we wanted to establish a future-ready platform that will become a key strategic pillar for the brand. We look forward to building on this platform and accelerating the engagement and relationship between Nivea Men and its audiences.”

Emily Marcham, senior brand manager at Nivea Men, added: “Nivea Men believe that care goes beyond skin. That one in three men often feels lonely is a sad thought but even more depressing is that many are dealing with mental health issues alone because of the stigma they believe they’ll face talking about it.

“Our ambition with the ‘Strength in numbers’ campaign is to change that narrative, by helping men to learn how to talk about their feelings and showing that there’s strength in coming together both on and off the field.”

Ben Akers, co-chief executive and co-founder of Talk Club, said he was “extremely proud” to be part of this campaign.

"At Talk Club we know that talking about our worries makes us stronger, and using the question ‘How are you? Out of 10?’ allows us to open up,” Akers added.

“For us, this is a brand doing exactly what their product describes: caring for men. And using this platform in partnership with Liverpool FC, we can truly show there is strength in numbers.”