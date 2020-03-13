Fayola Douglas
NME hosts London gig to support bands affected by cancelled SXSW

Artists will perform at The 100 Club.

NME: Full line-up is yet to be announced
NME is supporting bands set to perform at the cancelled SXSW by hosting a showcase at The 100 Club.

The 10-day Texas-based music showcase was called off last week due to coronavirus fears, leaving some artists out of pocket.

NME's alternate London pop-up show on 22 March will feature artists affected by the cancellation, with the full line-up yet to be announced. Some of the bands due to perform at SXSW include TSHA, The Posies, Alex Somers, Declan J Donovan and Walshy Fire.

Meng Ru Kuok, chief executive of BandLab Technologies and NME, said: "When the cancellation of SXSW was announced last Friday, it was clear from our conversations with artists and fans that this was extremely disappointing and financially devastating to many of the bands and musicians involved. We had to find a way to make sure the show would go on in order to support the emerging artist community.

"The silver lining is that Austin’s loss is London’s gain. We’re delighted to be partnering with The 100 Club given its special status as an iconic London venue and an illustrious part of the UK’s musical history. Watch this space for more information on the confirmed line-up; it’s sure to be a terrific night of music."

