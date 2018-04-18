NME launches second instalment of '#Lifehacks'

Tinie Tempah: he has performed at a previous event

The initiative, in partnership with the University of Salford, will have speakers from media, design, fashion, film and music sharing their careers advice, as well as hosting workshops and networking sessions.

A "Hack-space" will give students a chance to pitch creative ideas to the NME team, take part in a "Dress for confidence" pop-up, and free refreshments. The day will end with a secret gig.

The event takes place on 16 June at the University of Salford. Last year’s event featured a secret gig from Tom Grennan and talks from footballer Eniola Aluko and musician Loyle Carner.