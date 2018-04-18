Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

NME launches second instalment of '#Lifehacks'

NME, the Time Inc-owned music title, is hosting the next instalment of its "#Lifehacks" programme which helps young people break into the creative industries.

Tinie Tempah: he has performed at a previous event
Tinie Tempah: he has performed at a previous event

The initiative, in partnership with the University of Salford, will have speakers from media, design, fashion, film and music sharing their careers advice, as well as hosting workshops and networking sessions.

A "Hack-space" will give students a chance to pitch creative ideas to the NME team, take part in a "Dress for confidence" pop-up, and free refreshments. The day will end with a secret gig.

The event takes place on 16 June at the University of Salford. Last year’s event featured a secret gig from Tom Grennan and talks from footballer Eniola Aluko and musician Loyle Carner.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
(Back L-R) Lennart Wittgen, Kai Müller, Andreas Winter-Buerke (Front L-R) Stefan Wübbe, Ralph Poser, Fabian Frese

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the article we shouldn't have written

AGENCY
Britton Upham, chief operating officer, McGarrah Jessee

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the real-world rise of whole-brand UX

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

April 18, 2018

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

April 18, 2018

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression