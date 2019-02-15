Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

NME partners Netflix for special print run

One-off issue coincides with launch of The Umbrella Academy.

NME, the music title owned by TI Media that went digital-only last year, is back for a one-off print version to mark the launch of Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

There will be 50,000 copies of the 36-page magazine distributed today (15 February) across the UK at selected independent record stores, comic outlets and gigs.

The Umbrella Academy follows the life of superheroes and is based on the comic by Gabriel Bá and former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

As part of the campaign, NME’s Instagram account will share "socially digestible content from the magazine". The partnership was brokered by Wavemaker.

Holly Bishop, head of film, music and entertainment at TI Media, said: "NME’s audience has been talking about The Umbrella Academy since news first broke of its release. Joining forces with Netflix, our worlds have come together to create this collectible one-shot, which we know will surprise and delight fans. As the biggest, loudest and most opinionated voice of pop culture, NME is the perfect partner for this unmissable series."

NME cited high production costs and a tough print advertising market when it ended the free print title last year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
AGENCY
Five steps to smashing that interview

Five steps to smashing that interview

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago