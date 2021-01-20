No Doggs allowed: Just Eat launches campaign without Snoop

Just Eat is to dispense with Snoop Dogg in its latest campaign, “We got it”, which highlights the expansion of service from major brands including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs.

However, the Snoop-fronted “Did somebody say Just Eat” ad, first launched in May 2020, will continue to run alongside the new spot. The rapper also starred in the brand’s Christmas 2020 campaign, “Doggy Dogg Christmas”.

The latest film, by McCann London, spoofs targeted advertising to show the delivery platform as the place where consumers can get all their takeaway needs. It features protagonist Daisy, who opens the Just Eat app and is confronted by a robotic voice offering a dizzying array of options, from food retailers available to where she could enjoy her meal.

The work launches today (Wednesday) and comprises TV, video-on-demand, radio and out-of-home activity. It was created by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin, and directed by Finn Keenan through Riff Raff and Craft. UM is the media agency.

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, creative directors at McCann, said: “With so many great brands on their platform, Just Eat caters for all people, everywhere. Whilst this is true, it's also a very funny premise too. All credit to our client for recognising that – and for letting their agency have so much fun in bringing it to life, with a parody of the one-size-fits-all world of automated advertising.”