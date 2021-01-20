Maria Iu
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

No Doggs allowed: Just Eat launches campaign without Snoop

‘We got it’ introduces protagonist Daisy instead, although previous spot will continue to run.

Just Eat is to dispense with Snoop Dogg in its latest campaign, “We got it”, which highlights the expansion of service from major brands including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs.

However, the Snoop-fronted “Did somebody say Just Eat” ad, first launched in May 2020, will continue to run alongside the new spot. The rapper also starred in the brand’s Christmas 2020 campaign, “Doggy Dogg Christmas”.

The latest film, by McCann London, spoofs targeted advertising to show the delivery platform as the place where consumers can get all their takeaway needs. It features protagonist Daisy, who opens the Just Eat app and is confronted by a robotic voice offering a dizzying array of options, from food retailers available to where she could enjoy her meal. 

The work launches today (Wednesday) and comprises TV, video-on-demand, radio and out-of-home activity. It was created by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin, and directed by Finn Keenan through Riff Raff and Craft. UM is the media agency.

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, creative directors at McCann, said: “With so many great brands on their platform, Just Eat caters for all people, everywhere. Whilst this is true, it's also a very funny premise too. All credit to our client for recognising that – and for letting their agency have so much fun in bringing it to life, with a parody of the one-size-fits-all world of automated advertising.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021