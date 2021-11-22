No-one reads the small print, so you can hide anything in there.

The Guardian reported how Manchester-based company Purple made the point.

In 2017, 22,000 people signed up for free Wi-Fi and, without reading the small print, agreed to 1,000 hours of community service, including cleaning toilets and unblocking sewers.

In a previous example, six people agreed to give away their first-born child for eternity, by not reading the small print.

Some companies have fun with it – on 1 April 2010, Gamestation small print stated that unless you unchecked the box, you agreed to “a non-transferable option to a claim, for now and ever more, on your immortal soul”.

In the Apple iTunes end-user agreement, it states: “We won’t be held liable for any delays or failure in performance from any cause beyond our control, including fires, earthquakes, nuclear accidents and zombie apocalypse.”

So the small print has become a bit of a joke.

No-one can seriously be expected to read it, so they scroll past it and tick the box.

Which is exactly what some companies want you to do.

Take travel insurance, for instance – Bonnie Solberg and her husband were on holiday in Dakota when he died.

She’d taken out travel insurance beforehand, to cover eventualities like medical expenses, but she hadn’t read the small print.

The maximum amount she could reclaim on the policy was $846, so she had to find the remaining $28,333 herself.

Nancy Morgan also took out travel insurance, a policy labelled “Cancel for any Reason”.

But, again, she didn’t read the small print.

When she needed to cancel, she found that the reason she gave wasn’t one of the reasons listed in the small print – consequently, she couldn’t get a refund.

This is the sort of behaviour that gives travel insurance companies a bad reputation.

Which is just what travel insurance comparison company Squaremouth didn’t want.

So it decided to separate itself off from everyone else by encouraging its customers to read the small print carefully.

That way, there wouldn’t be any nasty surprises when it came time to claim.

Squaremouth rewrote the small print on its policy knowing that just 1% would read it.

It was at the bottom of page seven, a line that said “It pays to read”, and a short explanation that the first person to notice it would get $10,000.

Donna Andrews was the first person to read Squaremouth’s small print.

She was a high-school teacher from Georgia who’d majored in consumer economics.

She said: “I know I sound like a nerd but I learned to read contracts so I don’t get taken advantage of.”

She not only won Squaremouth’s $10,000 for herself, but another $10,000 for a children’s literacy charity, and $5,000 each for the libraries of the schools she teaches at.

Meanwhile, Squaremouth’s story was picked up by CBS News, The Washington Post, USA Today, Money, Forbes, Travel & Leisure, People, Yahoo and Travel Weekly.

It generated media coverage way in excess of the $10,000 prize money.

So guess which travel insurance comparison company now has a brand image for trust and honesty?

Imagine how much word-of-mouth that generated among people about to go on holiday and book travel insurance.

Brand is another word for image, which is another word for reputation.

And that’s a lesson in how you build a brand.

You take the truth and deliver it in a surprising, creative way.

Dave Trott is the author of The Power of Ignorance, Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three