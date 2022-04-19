No question is too big or too small in Macmillan Cancer Support film

Macmillan Cancer Support has released a film by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to highlight how the charity wants to do “Whatever it takes” to support people through a cancer diagnosis.

The 60-second film is part of the “Whatever it takes” platform, which earned a Campaign Pick of the Week last year, and takes the form of “Whatever you need”.

Directed by Bafta and Sundance Festival nominee and BFI winner Charlotte Regan through Knucklehead, it raises awareness of the “often unseen” parts of the organisation and shows that people are on hand to answer any questions, no matter how big or small they are.

It begins with someone looking daunted as they pick up the phone to speak to someone from Macmillan. The film moves through different people living their everyday lives, asking the questions they were worried about asking.

Questions are asked about their personal lives – “Can I still date?” and “Can I still go abroad?” – their finances – “How am I going to afford the mortgage?” – and their families – “How do I tell them?”

The various questions highlight how Macmillan is there to guide people through anything, with support available seven days a week via Macmillan's Support Line as well as its peer-to-peer support via the charity’s Online Community.

The idea was created by AMV BBDO’s Michael Jones and Thomas Hazledine and media was handled by Zenith.

It follows research revealing several barriers preventing people with cancer from accessing support.

These include people feeling too proud to reach out for support, people believing that their problems are not relevant for a big charity like Macmillan and a lack of understanding about the breadth of support available.

“Whatever you need” aims to break down these barriers and make Macmillan even more accessible for people coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

“Sadly there are around three million people living with cancer in the UK, which means millions of lives turned upside down,” Anthony Newman, brand and marketing director at Macmillan Cancer Support, explained.

“Cancer is personal and can impact people's lives in a variety of ways – their relationships, their bodies, how they are feeling, their finances and more. And right now may feel like a scarier time than ever to be diagnosed.

“So, our new 'Whatever you need' campaign is designed to show people that Macmillan is here for them, no matter how big or small their questions, and raise awareness of all our brilliant services and the support we can offer.”

Jones and Hazledine, creative directors at AMV BBDO, added: “Everybody in Britain knows how amazing Macmillan is. An extraordinary, selfless blend of tough and tender who will do whatever it takes to help people cope with the emotional and physical turmoil of cancer.

“We’re now aiming to show how incredible and accessible the Macmillan team is and how they are able to support people with the realities of a new life living with cancer, and the campaign does just that.”