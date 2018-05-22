How Noddle is helping millennials to get on the property ladder

The event, called Cred & Breakfast – is open to the public and will offer access to expert money and mortgage advice.

During the event, millennials will have the opportunity to get some free expert money advice with information on the importance of a credit score, while enjoying a free breakfast. There will also be free goodies and giveaways to take home.

Noddle, which is owned byCallcredit, is hosting the event to help millennials improve their finances and fulfil their dreams of buying a property.

Noddle’s Cred & Breakfast is taking place from 8am to 11.30am on 6 June at The Breakfast Club in Spitalfields, London, with people able to attend one of three sessions during those times.