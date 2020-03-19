Nokia delays Bond campaign amid cinema closures

Nokia licensee HMD Global has postponed the brand’s Bond-themed campaign in partnership with No Time to Die, following MGM’s decision to push the film’s release back to November amid growing coronavius concerns.

The ad was set to make its TV debut on International Women’s Day (8 March) alongside digital, social media, out-of-home, retail and cinema activity.

However, in light of No Time to Die’s release being pushed back from 2 April to 12 November, the campaign has also been postponed by HMD.

Created by Grey London, "The only gadget you will ever need" stars the film's rumoured new 007, Nomi (played by Lashana Lynch), as she showcases a not-yet-announced 5G-enabled Nokia smartphone.

It was written by Mark Fairbanks, Sue Higgs and Stephania Silveira, art directed by Neal Callow and directed by Amma Asante through Pulse.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced [on 4 March] that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020," the film’s creators said in a press release.

Nokia’s new smartphone, on the other hand, will be unveiled today (Thursday) via a virtual event held in London.

Earlier this week, Digital Cinema Media announced that it will be "temporarily pausing its advertising services", following news that cinemas are closing across the UK.