Nokia owner looks for creative shop after ill-fated Bond ad

HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, has contacted advertising agencies with a global advertising brief.

The appointed agency will create a new global brand and creative platform for Nokia.

Grey London created an ad for Nokia as part of a substantial tie-up with the James Bond film No Time to Die. It stared Lashana Lynch, who plays the agent Nomi in the new movie, using a Nokia phone while on a mission.

HMD Global delayed the release of the spot in March after the film was postponed. The ad came out in September ahead of No Time to Die’s postponed release date, which was subsequently pushed back again to April 2021.

Bond actor Daniel Craig uses a Nokia phone in the film's trailer and a range of phones are said to feature in the movie.

It is understood that WPP's Grey continues to work with the brand and will create more work for it next year.

At HMD Global, Nastia Orkina is the head of marketing and public relations for Nokia phones in Europe. Stephen Taylor is the chief marketing officer.

HMD hired the PR agency The Academy to help launch a range of phones, including its first 5G device, in October.

The changes do not affect HMD's media agencies, Mindshare and Essence. The WPP media agencies picked up the business in 2017.

HMD previously worked with Mother London.

A spokesman for HMD declined to comment. A spokesman for Grey, which is now part of AKQA Group, declined to comment.