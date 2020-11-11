Maisie McCabe
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nokia owner looks for creative shop after ill-fated Bond ad

The Finnish licensee of the Nokia brands wants an agency to create a new global brand platform.

Grey London: created Bond-themed ad
Grey London: created Bond-themed ad

HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, has contacted advertising agencies with a global advertising brief.

The appointed agency will create a new global brand and creative platform for Nokia.

Grey London created an ad for Nokia as part of a substantial tie-up with the James Bond film No Time to Die. It stared Lashana Lynch, who plays the agent Nomi in the new movie, using a Nokia phone while on a mission.

HMD Global delayed the release of the spot in March after the film was postponed. The ad came out in September ahead of No Time to Die’s postponed release date, which was subsequently pushed back again to April 2021.

Bond actor Daniel Craig uses a Nokia phone in the film's trailer and a range of phones are said to feature in the movie.

It is understood that WPP's Grey continues to work with the brand and will create more work for it next year.

At HMD Global, Nastia Orkina is the head of marketing and public relations for Nokia phones in Europe. Stephen Taylor is the chief marketing officer.

HMD hired the PR agency The Academy to help launch a range of phones, including its first 5G device, in October.

The changes do not affect HMD's media agencies, Mindshare and Essence. The WPP media agencies picked up the business in 2017.

HMD previously worked with Mother London.

A spokesman for HMD declined to comment. A spokesman for Grey, which is now part of AKQA Group, declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five tips for mastering good measurement

Five tips for mastering good measurement

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
How brands can reach gaming audiences through CTV

How brands can reach gaming audiences through CTV

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
How to reach gamers using CTV

How to reach gamers using CTV

Promoted

November 18, 2020
How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

Promoted

November 17, 2020