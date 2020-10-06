Nordic Spirit creates immersive forest in Soho

Nordic Spirit, a tobacco-free nicotine pouch brand owned by Japan Tobacco International, is hosting an immersive experience in London set in a "cosy" Nordic forest.

During the day, visitors will be guided through the multisensory experience inspired by the brand's Swedish heritage and flavours of the products. Attendees will also be able to sample the pouches.

Open until 17 October, the pop-up on Argyll Street in Soho will be accompanied by two styles of evening experiences during 6pm-10pm, available to book in advance. The free events utilise a panoramic screen.

For the "Sunset supper" evenings, guests will enter into a Nordic-inspired dining experience, at which they will be guided through each course, learning about authentic Scandinavian food. A view of the Northern Lights will be visible, accompanied by music from a DJ.

In the "Nordic noir" sessions, screenings of 2017 film The Square will take place. The starlight setting will be complete with a selection of drinks and Scandi-inspired nibbles.

Tro is delivering the project.