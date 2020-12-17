Arvind Hickman
Normal People's Paul Mescal performs dance routine in Samsung ad

Electronics giant is championing artists who have lost their stage due to Covid-19.

Mescal: tells his story about the impact of the pandemic
Samsung is encouraging arts students and creators from the UK and Ireland to film and submit audition-style video performances for a chance to star in an upcoming ad campaign.

Videos will be selected to feature across Samsung digital channels and in-store screens from those that upload their films via Instagram using #SamsungSpotlight.

The creative platform launches with a contemporary dance routine by Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

The launch film, "Lockdown", shows Mescal performing contemporary and modern dance, as well as acting and physical theatre, to tell his story about the impact of the pandemic.

It takes place in an abandoned warehouse, where the actor travels through the space and performs amid mannequins, which symbolise an audience that cannot be present due to the pandemic.

Movement director and former Strictly Come Dancing choreographer Richard Marcel worked with Mescal on the routine.

PR agency Taylor Herring produced all the associated content, which was all shot in ultra-HD 8K resolution on the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone.

“This project took me totally out of my comfort zone as I am not a dancer. Movement is something I loved doing at drama school and something that I’ve missed doing since entering the industry,” Mescal said.

“There are thousands of performers in the arts industry that have been affected by the closures of theatres, venues and stages, who have been, and are, going through an incredibly challenging time.

“I’m really proud to launch Samsung Spotlight, which aims to help performers by giving them a platform to showcase their talents. I can’t wait to see what type of performances people come up with and I’m looking forward to judging the entries.”

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek.

