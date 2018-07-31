The North Face creates pop-up store in Italian Alps

Visitors will have to hike for two hours in Val San Nicolò to reach the activation, which is selling collectors items worn by explorers including Alex Honnold, Conrad Anker, Simone Moro and Caroline Ciavaldini.

Eight items from each athlete have been restored, with a personal message added to them encouraging the new owner to "never stop exploring". The items will be sold at an auction.

The activation is part of the "Pinnacle project by The North Face" which "rebellious spirits to unite in exploration" through live experiences such as outdoor, fashion, design and music.

It has been created by Netherlands-based agency First Day of Spring.