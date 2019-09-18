Nostalgic Spotify ads hark back to hits over the decades

Did you used to party to UB40 in the 1980s but now just drink red, red wine on your sofa? Have you found yourself dedicating more time to smashing avocados than Smashing Pumpkins?

A new Spotify campaign aims to tap into music nostalgia with a reminder that while people's lives may have changed, their music taste hasn't.

The "Listen like you used to" campaign comprises billboards and posters across London and Manchester, featuring word plays on popular lyrics and tracks people grew up with between 1979 and 1999.

Executions, created by Who Wot Why, include "1998 Baggy jeans and chokers are in, Spice Girls are on tour. 2019 Ditto", "1995 Smashing Pumpkins. 2019 Smashing avocados", "1983 UB40, Red Red Wine. 2019 You be forty. Red red wine" and "1979 London Calling. 2019 Conference calling."

Spotify said the campaign was based on the insight that once a listener reaches their thirties, they return to music that was popular when they were "coming of age".

"We all have a soundtrack to our lives and know how nostalgic songs can be, that were popular or released when we were growing up. We’re delighted that people are already starting to celebrate how we’ve brought that to life with our 'Listen like you used to’ campaign and are adding their own spins on the campaign creatives," Spotify marketing director Olga Puzanova said.