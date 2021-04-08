Nuns can feel sexy too in Playful Promises’ first work by The Gate

Lingerie brand Playful Promises has launched a campaign showcasing the secret thrill of its products, in the company’s first work by The Gate.

The ads show women in a series of outlandish scenarios – from exploring space to being sawed in half at a magic show – alongside the tagline: “Feel playful, even when you shouldn’t”,

It was created by Rob Bovington and Stephen Webley, and media was handled by Media Vision.

“Playful Promises is for women who choose not to fit into pre-defined boxes – we want to empower women and echo their playful personalities,” Emma Parker, founder of Playful Promises, said.

Parker added humour is a key aspect of the brand’s identity, and therefore the campaign is a departure from the “tired imagery that often forms the basis of lingerie ads”.

She continued: “Our motto is never beige and boring, and I think this is reflected in these humorous ads.”

Last month, The Gate won TfL’s third annual Diversity in Advertising prize with a campaign for healthcare brand Replens MD that portrayed older people sharing intimate moments.

The agency was appointed to Playful Promises’ creative account in January.

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer at The Gate, said: “Playful Promises is a unique and ground-breaking brand and we’re excited to create a campaign that’s a perfect fit.

“We’re smashing category norms with a campaign that’s true to the experience of wearing lingerie, rather than the same old tired performative tropes.”

Altin added: “Like the brand and its customers, the campaign is clever and playful, and brings a welcome shot of humour to a category that often takes itself too seriously.”

