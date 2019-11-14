Fayola Douglas
Added 57 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Nutella superfans treated to 'Hotella Nutella' stay

Food-focused pop-up makes Nutella star of every meal.

Nutella: chefs will demonstrate new ways to use Nutella
Ferrero-owned Nutella is opening "Hotella Nutella" in California for three superfans who can prove their love of the hazelnut and chocolate spread.

The pop-up, open between 10 and 12 January, will contain large jars of Nutella, decor inspired by the spread, pillows that look like croissants and curtains with a hazelnut pattern.

Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian will be showing guests how to prepare a Nutella meal.

Tanya Holland, owner of restaurant chain Brown Sugar Kitchen, will also infuse modern southern American breakfast recipes with Nutella.

Pancake artists Dancakes will be performing live pancake art and teach fans how to make pancake designs that combine family fun with the spread.

The pop-up follows Nutella cafés in New York and Chicago.

