Nytol owner Perrigo awards £18m UK ad business to Truant London

Perrigo has consolidated its UK creative account, parting ways with Lucky Generals and The Corner.

Nytol: 2017 ad created by Lucky Generals
Perrigo, the pharmaceuticals company that owns brands such as Nytol and NiQuitin, has handed its UK advertising account to Truant London after a pitch. 

Truant, formerly known as Hometown London, will be Perrigo’s sole ad agency in the UK across all 24 of its brands, including Tiger Balm, TCP and Solpadeine. Perrigo has a gross media spend of more than £18m. 

The company invited the agencies on its roster, including Truant, Lucky Generals and The Corner, to pitch for its consolidated business during the summer.  

Truant has been on Perrigo’s roster since 2017, overseeing advertising for the skincare and pain portfolios. Lucky Generals won Nytol’s business in early 2017 but is no longer working with the brand. 

Perrigo’s former group brand director, Miranda Osborne, moved to Molson Coors last year. She was replaced by Holly Turner, who is currently on maternity leave and being covered by Laure de Braun. 

Truant will report to de Braun and Neil Lister, the vice-president and managing director at Perrigo UK. 

Hometown London launched in 2012 and rebranded as Truant London this year. The agency has 28 employees and works with brands including Royal Caribbean International, GLH Hotels and Barclays. 

