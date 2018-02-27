Alex Brownsell
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 asks motorists if they feel 'stuck' as snow storms grip UK

O2 has launched out-of-home poster ads asking if motorists are feeling "stuck", in the week when much of the UK has ground to a halt due to snowstorms and sub-zero temperatures.

O2 asks motorists if they feel 'stuck' as snow storms grip UK

The campaign, placed by AdCity, the specialist out-of-home division of Havas, has seen the brand use traffic data to show the "Stuck" message when vehicles are slowing to speeds of under 10mph. It follows reports of motorists being stranded on snow-clogged roads across the country, notably in Scotland.

The creative – by VCCP, promoting O2's annual upgrade deal – is the latest iteration of O2’s ongoing "Choose" campaign, is also running on OOH screens in train stations, where passengers are facing delays and cancellations due to bad weather.

As part of the campaign, O2 is also running ads on special build sites by Clear Channel, which appear to have been stripped back to their chipboard base and with a printed created taped on top.

It follows the brand’s feted "Oops" ads, which rolled out in September, promising to replace new mobile customers’ broken screens.

Last month, O2 revived its "Follow the rabbit" campaign to coincide with the Brit Awards. The trippy film is set to a track by electronic duo The Chemical Brothers.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

Promoted

February 27, 2018

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?