Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 gets pretty deep, man, in new advertising platform

O2 has recruited spoken word artist George the Poet to deliver an ode to the miracle of existence in its new campaign.

Created by VCCP, "Breathe it all in" is inspired by the idea that mobile technology offers "digital oxygen" that can help make people feel more alive, by facilitating passions, staying social and making memories.

The out-of-home component of the campaign is live now in sites including Piccadilly Circus Lights, Waterloo Motion, along the Waterloo travelator, and in a wrap of the BFI Imax cinema.

A 90-second TV ad, featuring and voiced by George the Poet, debuts tonight (1 September), during The X Factor. Created by James Rafter and Myles Vincent, it was directed by Jaron Albertin through Smuggler, and is set to the track Loud Places by Jamie XX.

The media agency for the campaign is Havas Media, except for OOH which is handled by Adcity, Havas' dedicated OOH team.

The campaign coincides with O2’s launch of custom payment plans, which lets customers decide how much they want to pay upfront, and how many months they want to spread the remaining cost across, when buying a new handset.

The TV and OOH will be followed by social content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, along with cinema, broadcaster and programmatic video-on-demand, digital out of home and in-store.

O2 is also set to be the first UK brand to use sky recognition technology in a Snapchat lens. The feature lets users add augmented-reality elements to a video of the sky.

Nina Bibby, O2’s chief marketing officer, said: "O2 began as a breath of fresh air because we understood that phones were essential to living. But now these devices support our lives more than ever before, so it’s time for O2 to be a breath of fresh air again and inspire our customers to feel more alive with technology.

"This is not just another campaign, but rather a whole new direction for the brand based on its roots and what makes O2 unique in the marketplace."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.