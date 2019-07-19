Fayola Douglas
Added 40 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 hosts festival celebrating England rugby team

Attendees can meet the squad and play games.

O2: event will be attended by rugby legends
O2 has created a festival for fans to show support for the England rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

As part of O2’s "Wear the rose" campaign, the event at Bristol Amphitheatre on 13 August will give attendees the chance to meet the England squad before they head to Japan for the tournament.

"Wear the rose live" will feature live music, carnival stalls and rugby games manned by players, as well as opportunities to win prizes. Fans will also have the chance to talk to the team and rugby legends including Jonny Wilkinson and Ugo Monye.

Fans can win entry to a touch rugby tournament via O2’s Priority app, with 20 teams selected to compete to be crowned "Wear the rose live" champions. The competition will give teams the opportunity to showcase their running, agility and ball-handling skills in front of England rugby legends.

Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2, said: "As lead partner of England Rugby, we want the team to feel the full power of the nation’s support, and what better way to do that than inviting fans to meet the players at 'Wear the rose live'."

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment is working with Sledge, VCCP and Hope & Glory to deliver the project.

