O2 ladles on noughties nostalgia in flip phone social campaign

Pop band Steps features in a retro flashmob at The O2 arena.

O2 is today launching its first social campaign to promote the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable phone. 

VCCP London and its production company Girl & Bear created the burst of noughties nostalgia, playing on the retro associations of flip phones, in The O2 arena. 

The film shows a lone dancer filming a routine using the device to a modern remix of the Steps hit Deeper Shade of Blue.

Gradually the dancer is joined by more people, including O2’s robot mascot Bubl and of course, Steps, in a surprise flashmob.

The campaign will run across YouTube and other social media, including Steps’ social channels, for three weeks.

Additional edits of the film will appear on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok in the UK. TikTok creators Tega Alexander, Izzi de Rosa, Francesca Perks and dance choreographer Cruze Phlip will all be behind supporting content for the campaign.

The campaign aims to remind millennials of the fondness they have for the decade of their childhood, and features the strapline “The noughties just got an upgrade”.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director of O2, Virgin Mobile and Virgin Media O2, said: “We're so happy to have collaborated with Samsung to bring some iconic noughties ingredients together with a modern twist, to celebrate the Galaxy Z Flip3 phone on O2 and hopefully bring a bit of joy to January.”

Aurélien Pakula-Rayssac-Baures, associate creative director at VCCP London explained: “When we first had a chance to play with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, it took us straight back to the early noughties. When flip phones and pop dance moves were the norm.

“So, building on these nostalgic feelings and the current TikTok dance trend, it felt natural to create a surprise flashmob featuring the iconic band Steps to demonstrate the modernised features of Samsung's latest flip phone.”

Pakula-Rayssac-Baures added: “Recording it all at the emblematic The O2 arena has been challenging in these Covid-regulated times, but it's been an absolute joy for us and Girl & Bear, to bring this idea to life in collaboration with Reuben Feels [who choreographed the routine], Clockwise and Soho Music.”

