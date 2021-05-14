O2 launches 'Here comes brighter' as indoor hospitality restrictions ease

O2 is tapping into the country’s excitement as indoor hospitality restrictions are partially lifted in England on Monday (17 May) with its latest TV campaign, "Here comes brighter".

Set to a re-recording of uplifting classic Ooh Child, sung by Brit-nominated Anne Marie and The House Gospel Choir, the ad follows a series of people as they get ready to go out after a year of restrictions. There is a familiar scene of a group of young men using hair clippers at home and a young woman dyeing her hair in the kitchen sink.

The focus then shifts to a café reopening for indoor service and lights being switched back on at a theatre and sports stadium. O2’s robot character, Bubl, is seen throughout helping people getting ready to go out and venues get ready for their arrival.

The reference to small and large venues opening up is designed to draw attention to the range of leisure and entertainment possibilities O2 Priority opens up for its customers.

The campaign is created by Adam Arber, Austin Richards, Amy Taylor, Louise Organ, Geneva Stanton, Ellie Foster Middleton and Eleanor Weitzer at VCCP, and directed by Maceo Frost through Knucklehead. The media agency is Havas.

The fully integrated campaign will run all summer on TV, online, audio and out of home. O2 is testing the new online video format, Good-Loop, which will make a donation to music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins, for every 50% view of its 20-second online Priority Tickets spot.

As part of “Here comes brighter” O2 will also try out a new social media tactic. It claims to be the first telecoms brand to form a long-term partnership with a TikTok House. Starting on Sunday, the six creators at Icon House – one of the biggest TikTok content creator collectives in the UK – will start encouraging people to show how they will "come back brighter" out of lockdown by sharing a video using #O2HereComesBrighter, with a year of gigs up for grabs as the main prize.

Nina Bibby, the chief marketing officer of O2, said: “For many, 2020 was a year of missed moments but now we are finally able to look forward again. As the sense of anticipation builds across the nation, we want to celebrate that sense of optimism and show customers how we’ll be helping them make the most out of lockdown lifting.

"From the return of live experiences, through to holidays and days out with friends and families, our range of exclusive Priority rewards gives customers access to amazing experiences at each stage of the UK’s gradual return to normality.”