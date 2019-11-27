O2 launches updated pay-as-you-go service with glowing spot

O2 has marked the launch of its revamped pay-as-you-go service with a 20-second spot by VCCP.

"Say hello to Pay & Glo," the ad begins, as young people wearing neon make-up dance in the background.

This comes alongside a series of digital ads highlighting the service as "the brightest bits of O2".

The work was written by Pip Bishop, art directed by Chris Hodgkiss and directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones through Immortal Films. Media is handled by Team O2 and Havas.

"Our new Pay & Glo campaign highlights how our new and improved 'big bundles' offer the freedom and flexibility of being contract free while still being able to benefit from all the brightest bits of O2," Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said.

"We want all our customers to be able to experience the full range of benefits of being on O2, whether they choose a fixed contract or a pay-as-you-go tariff."

Last year, O2 rolled out the "Breathe it all in" campaign, which coincided with the launch of custom payment plans that let customers decide how much they want to pay upfront.

This marks O2’s first work since its Rugby World Cup spot, "Be their armour", starring England players Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jonny May, Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes and Elliot Daly.

Guy Moore, creative director at VCCP, said: "Renaming and reshaping the exceptionally crowded pay-as-you-go category and then bringing it to life with the striking images and photographic talents of Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones was an absolute delight. We’re chuffed to bits."

VCCP has been shortlisted for Campaign’s Agency of the Decade.