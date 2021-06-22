The O2 opens its doors in Fortnite with live gig

O2 has worked with Epic Games and Island Records to launch London's flagship music venue The O2 in Fortnite.

When visiting the in-game version of the venue, users will be able to explore and engage in several gameplay experiences including a new space packed with hidden rooms to explore, backstage areas and The O2 Blueroom, where they can complete challenges to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

Open for a week inside Fortnite Creative, players will be able to enjoy an interactive musical experience on 24 June featuring up-and-coming Leicester act, Easy Life, who will virtually perform tracks from their debut album Life's a beach.

Built with players in mind, this is not just a recreation of traditional live gigs, but a full experience for users to interact with, unlock, and collect in-game items, including a free exclusive "Squeezy life" graffiti spray.

There will be hoverboards, underwater cinemas and the band will play in the belly of a huge decaying whale. During the show, attendees will be transported to six unique areas, each inspired by a different track from Life's a beach.

There is also a lobby track that players can unlock in-game only after attending the musical experience that ties into the newly released Fortnite Season 7 Invasion.

Fortnite's global audience will be able to access and enjoy the gig until midnight, and the full performance will then be posted to Easy Life's YouTube channel from 28 June.

Bubl, O2's blue robot and brand character, will feature in the form of gigantic statues throughout.

Simon Valcarcel, head of brand and consumer marcomms at O2, said: "We couldn't be prouder to work alongside both Island Records and Epic Games to bring such an incredible experience to O2 customers and music fans all over the world via Fortnite Creative. O2 has a rich heritage in music and we're committed to providing music fans with unique experiences, so it's only fitting that we're bringing the world's most popular entertainment venue into the world's biggest game.

"We know how much everyone – us included – has missed going to gigs, so we're excited to bring the UK's hottest up-and-coming act to music fans globally through Fortnite Creative."

Fortnite Pro-builders, KKSlider, DolphinDom, Hellraiser and Team Cre8, created the experience in Fortnite Creative mode working alongside VCCP.

VCCP associate creative directors Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth said: "When it came to recreating The O2 in a virtual space there really was only one platform that made the most sense. Working with professional Fortnite creators – KKSlider, DolphinDom, Hellraiser and Team Cre8 – we set out to totally reimagine how shows work.

"We really couldn't have done it without the trust of our client O2, the support of Epic Games and the shared vision of Easy Life, their production team and Island Records to help us create a seamless game and music performance experience for players."