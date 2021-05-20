O2 partners Glastonbury to livestream concert to its customers

O2 will be offering its customers access to Glastonbury Presents: Live at Worthy Farm through its rewards platform, Priority.

The partnership is part of O2's latest campaign, "Here comes brighter'', which is focused on helping customers get the most out of life with Priority.

Priority is exclusive to O2 customers and provides a collection of invite-only experiences and tickets for popular entertainment.

Broadcast by Driift on 22 May and 23 May, the five-hour show will feature performances recorded across the Glastonbury Festival site by artists including Coldplay, Kano, Jorja Smith and George Ezra.

Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said: "We're really excited to offer our customers the chance to join the Glastonbury Presents: Live at Worthy Farm stream on us, as it's no doubt set to be the biggest of its kind. Although music fans can't all be together on the farm this year, this event is the ideal way to show everyone what it's going to be like to watch live music once again.

And as we all prepare to take the next steps out of lockdown, our range of Priority rewards, including these live stream tickets, are designed to help customers truly mark the most out of every moment as they share experiences with friends and families once again."

The live stream tickets are available to O2 customers offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all the complimentary tickets are redeemed, O2 customers can benefit from a discount on standard tickets.

This comes as Glastonbury secures a license to host a 50,000 capacity show in September that is expected to be called Equinox. Mendip district council has approved the licence but stipulated the event must be "Covid safe" and not offer camping. Glastonbury is also set to open a family-friendly campsite on Worthy Farm this summer that will not feature any live music.