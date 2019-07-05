O2 Priority campaign aims to inspire that magic feeling

O2 is likening its Priority rewards scheme to the feeling of catching stardust in a campaign highlighting the exclusive nature of the experiences on offer and how the scheme makes such moments even more special.

The campaign, created by VCCP, spans TV, out-of-home, video-on-demand and social media. It debuts tonight (5 July) with an ad featuring Tom Grennan's cover of City of Stars from La La Land that will be shown during shows including Love Island, Celebrity Juice, 8 out of 10 Cats and The Voice Kids final.

The 30-second spot sees people stopping in their tracks as stars zoom across the sky and "catching" stardust that then transforms into exclusive invitations, such as fast-track entry for people waiting in a queue. It ends with the strapline: "Breathe it all in."

The campaign coincides with a refreshed look and feel for Priority, alongside new app features focusing on personalisation, including a "Just for you" section where customers will be shown offers most relevant to them, based on ones they have tried in the past.

Rachel Swift, brand director at O2, said: "Today, we celebrate the relaunch of Priority, with a completely new app design and new personalised invite-only moments based on our customers’ preferences. This campaign brings to life how our customers feel more alive with Priority, supported with regular exclusive experiences from a fantastic range of new and existing partners."

O2 is also enabling people to "catch their own stardust" via an augmented-reality Snap Lens on Snapchat. On Facebook, customers can find the offers most relevant to them through a dedicated Priority bot on Messenger.

As part of the relaunch, new offers include deals from Merlin, MoveGB, Secret Cinema presents Stranger Things and Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh.

The campaign was created by Pete Bastiman, David Aylesbury, Aly Golani, Emma Jackson, Ben McCarthy and Seb Housden. The film was directed by Henry Hobson through MJZ. The media agency is Havas.