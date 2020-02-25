Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 puts M&C Saatchi on alert with CRM review

Lida, which is being rolled into M&C Saatchi in the UK, has held account since 2011.

O2: above-the-line advertising is handled by VCCP
O2: above-the-line advertising is handled by VCCP

O2 is reviewing its CRM account, just one month after incumbent Lida announced plans to merge with sibling ad agency M&C Saatchi in the UK. The process is being handled by AAR.

Lida was first appointed to the business in 2011 after a three-way pitch against then incumbent Archibald Ingall Stretton and EHS 4D. AIS had worked on O2 since 2003.

A spokesperson for the telecoms brand told Campaign: "We regularly review our agency partners. We are currently reviewing our agency partnership in this area and we have shared this information with Lida. We thank them for their continued support during this time."

M&C Saatchi declined to comment.

The review comes during a turbulent period for M&C Saatchi, which has faced an accounting scandal and the loss of the NatWest ad account, which led to the shop offering voluntary redundancy to all of its staff.

The end of Lida's 20-year run as a seperate agency brand in the UK will be marked with a party in Soho on 25 March. Lida will continue to operate in the US and Australia, however.

O2 this month launched the latest instalment of its England rugby sponsorship campaign "Wear the rose", created by VCCP, for the Six Nations, following "Be their armour" during the Rugby World Cup.

The brand also marked the launch of a new pay-as-you-go service in November with another spot by VCCP.

Last month, Campaign asked industry leaders if the days of dedicated CRM agencies are coming to an end, while Armadillo’s James Ray hailed the sector for becoming a "more influential part of the overall marketing mix".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020