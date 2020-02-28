O2 takes dancing in moonlight to new heights in latest ad

O2 is promoting the perks of custom plans in its new campaign.

Created by VCCP and set to Light by Michael Kiwanuka, "You're our headline act" follows a man as he saunters through a park at night. Things take a turn when his phone dies, propelling the world around him to turn into an extravagant show.

A stage ascends beneath him as lasers shoot out of cars, before the man – now dancing and twirling around lamp posts in a nod to Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain – returns to reality with a new phone in his hand.

The ad aims to highlight the benefits of O2’s custom plans, which allow customers to choose the length of their contract, their monthly data allowance and how much they want to pay upfront.

It will make its TV debut tomorrow during Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, alongside out-of-home, video-on-demand, radio and press activity.

The work was created by Sam Sword and Harry Osborne, and directed by Georgia Hudson through Park Pictures. Media is handled by Havas.

O2 is also set to launch a bespoke experience on Spotify, as well as interactive, playable social media ads on Facebook that enable users to see how they can rejig their tariff through the mobile network.

"We’re a brand that’s built around our customers and that’s why we’re excited to launch this new campaign that brings to life that special feeling of what it’s like to be with O2," Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said.

"This year marks the 18th birthday of the O2 brand and, as the UK’s number one network with industry-leading levels of loyalty, this campaign really demonstrates how customers continue to be our headline act."

In October 2019, O2 launched a campaign promoting its pay-as-you-go service. Earlier this week, the brand confirmed it was reviewing its CRM account.