The O2 takes to its roof for a 'Covid-secure' comedy show

Suzi Ruffell will perform at the summit of Up at The O2.

The O2: comedian Suzi Ruffell will deliver an intimate set
The O2: comedian Suzi Ruffell will deliver an intimate set

The O2 has partnered stand-up comic Suzi Ruffell for performances on its rooftop, as the arena remains closed for events in line with government advice.

AEG and O2 created Up at The O2 in 2012, allowing visitors to walk across the roof of the former Millennium Dome via a tensile fabric walkway. With outdoor experiences now proving the popular choice, they are using the roof space for the Stand Up at The O2 performances, which will take place twice each Saturday evening from the 19 September until 3 October.

Guests will have the option of Champagne on arrival before climbing to the summit with a guide on hand to provide facts and local knowledge. Ruffell will then deliver an intimate set as guests enjoy a mocktail.

Dan Hurst, head of attractions, Up at The O2, said: "We are really excited about the launch of Stand Up at The O2, and our attraction is the perfect location for guests to feel safe and at ease in the spacious, open-air whilst enjoying a hilarious evening of comedy.

"We're also thrilled to be collaborating with Suzi on this event and it's a great chance for comedy fans to come, see and laugh along as she performs her material."

