O2 taps into Spotify listening habits to suggest local gigs

O2’s new ad for the "Breathe it all in" campaign champions live music as "making you feel alive" as part of a bid to encourage people to seize the moment.

The ad, created by VCCP, launches with a 60-second spot during the Brit Awards coverage on ITV.

O2 is also promoting the latest performers at local venues and giving more chances for people to win tickets to gigs, while recommending local shows to try based on Spotify listening habits.

Using a live event discovery tool, O2 will recommend local, live events shaped by a user’s own streaming behaviour, and provide a personalised playlist to encourage them to try new music.

The brand’s strategy is drawn from O2’s insight of "the importance of digital oxygen to help everyone feel more alive". The campaign launched last August with an ad featuring spoken word artist George the Poet’s ode to the miracle of existence.

The campaign launches with out-of-home posters in London, including Canary Wharf Curve and Vauxhall Bridge Broadway, followed by the TV spot during the Brits. There will also be a social media takeover on Snapchat stories that encourages viewers to continue their experience at local music venues around the UK.

Rachel Swift, brand director at O2, said: "There’s nothing quite like live music to make you feel alive. The sounds, the lights, the atmosphere. And whether you’re seeing your all-time favourite or an exciting new band, it can become an experience you never forget.

"We want our customers to chase these moments, and our new campaign makes it easier for them – from localised OOH ads that promote artists playing nearby to a ticket giveaway that gets more people to gigs across the UK. "