O2 unveils ‘living billboard’ in green-fingered push

Billboard is located in London's Shoreditch.

O2: campaign highlights eco-friendly 'Go' initiative

O2 has created a “living billboard” to highlight the mobile network’s sustainability message.

Created by Talon Outdoor and located in Shoreditch, London, “Go green” features moss and hundreds of pistachio stems, all of which will grow during their two-week stay in east London to reveal the brand’s eco-friendly message.

Recyclable A6 posters (made from wildflower seed) will also be available in the local area that can be used to grow plants at home.

Creative design was by The Marketing Store, while media was handled by Havas.

Go green: campaign runs for two weeks

The initiative is part of O2’s “Go” campaign, which encourages users to try their hand at something new in the wake of lockdown.

O2 is also offering customers the opportunity to learn how to grow a living wall in their homes – something that the brand claims can create a stress-free environment – with the virtual support of landscape designers from Meristem Design.

This marks the latest in a series of climate-boosting moves from the telecoms brand, with O2 investing £400m in renewable energy since 2008 and recycling more than three million devices since 2009.

“Over the past few months, we’ve all seen the profound impact changing our behaviours can have on the environment,” Tracey Herald, head of partnerships and social impact at O2, said. 

“We want to encourage the nation to keep up the good work and return to the new normal in a more environmentally friendly way. Priority’s unique billboard and the ‘Go green’ week of offers are designed to do just that, giving our customers a wealth of fantastic incentives to help them embrace both greener lifestyles and choices.”

O2 isn't the only brand taking on eco-friendly initatives. In June, Yorkshire Tea celebrated its carbon neutrality with new packaging, while McDonald’s Austria said "auf wiedersehen" to plastic straws with an eco-friendly fashion line.

