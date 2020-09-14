Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 uses blue robot ‘Bubl’ to showcase perks of mobile connectivity

Campaign created by VCCP.

O2 has introduced Bubl, a blue robot, as its latest mascot as the brand bids farewell to the blue rabbit.

Created by VCCP, “You & Me” aims to showcase the perks of mobile connectivity for O2 users, from travel advice to creating a network for small businesses.

The ad begins as Bubl sits beside a woman on a park bench. 

Producing bubbles along the way, the robot assists members of the public across the UK, from giving directions to a scooter driver to helping out a florist at a market.

“We’re here for you whenever you need us,” a voiceover declares as Bu saunters away, pursued by a rather confrontational duck.

The TV ad launched on Saturday (12 September) alongside video-on-demand, radio activity and a TikTok partnership.

The work was created by Pip Bishop and Chris Hodgkiss. It was directed by Gary Freedman through Independent Films. Media planning and buying is handled by Havas Media. 

The campaign kicked off last Monday (7 September) with out-of-home activity featuring a five-metre-all Bubl across Birmingham, London’s Westfield White City and Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

The work runs until 31 October. 

“As the UK’s number one network, we’re committed to putting customers first, so we wanted to bring this to life and showcase what makes O2 so special,” Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer of O2, said. 

“Bubl forms the perfect embodiment of our core values, showcasing just how much we are there for our customers – from our network to our customer support – and we hope this resonates strongly to help others understand all the benefits of being on O2." 

In 2017, O2 unveiled a blue rabbit as its mascot for its campaign promoting live experiences.

The rabbit later appeared in a campaign for 2018’s Brit Awards, soundtracked by an adaptation of The Chemical Brothers’ EML Ritual.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to get in the game – and why you're missing out

How to get in the game – and why you're missing out

Promoted

September 11, 2020
Industry research: have you ever worked on creative that licensed famous characters or clips?

Industry research: have you ever worked on creative that licensed famous characters or clips?

Promoted

September 10, 2020
Ben Middleton's summer TV ad reviews

Ben Middleton's summer TV ad reviews

Promoted

September 04, 2020
How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

Promoted

August 28, 2020