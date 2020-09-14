O2 uses blue robot ‘Bubl’ to showcase perks of mobile connectivity

O2 has introduced Bubl, a blue robot, as its latest mascot as the brand bids farewell to the blue rabbit.

Created by VCCP, “You & Me” aims to showcase the perks of mobile connectivity for O2 users, from travel advice to creating a network for small businesses.

The ad begins as Bubl sits beside a woman on a park bench.

Producing bubbles along the way, the robot assists members of the public across the UK, from giving directions to a scooter driver to helping out a florist at a market.

“We’re here for you whenever you need us,” a voiceover declares as Bu saunters away, pursued by a rather confrontational duck.

The TV ad launched on Saturday (12 September) alongside video-on-demand, radio activity and a TikTok partnership.

The work was created by Pip Bishop and Chris Hodgkiss. It was directed by Gary Freedman through Independent Films. Media planning and buying is handled by Havas Media.

The campaign kicked off last Monday (7 September) with out-of-home activity featuring a five-metre-all Bubl across Birmingham, London’s Westfield White City and Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

The work runs until 31 October.

“As the UK’s number one network, we’re committed to putting customers first, so we wanted to bring this to life and showcase what makes O2 so special,” Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer of O2, said.

“Bubl forms the perfect embodiment of our core values, showcasing just how much we are there for our customers – from our network to our customer support – and we hope this resonates strongly to help others understand all the benefits of being on O2."

In 2017, O2 unveiled a blue rabbit as its mascot for its campaign promoting live experiences.

The rabbit later appeared in a campaign for 2018’s Brit Awards, soundtracked by an adaptation of The Chemical Brothers’ EML Ritual.