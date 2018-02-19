Oak Furniture Land seeks agency to drive expansion in UK and US

There is no agency incumbent at present but the brand works with a production company, Equinox, and McCutcheon Neville Consultancy for media. It previously worked with Wordley Production Partners, which created the brand’s first TV ad in 2011.

The brand has not kicked off a formal pitch process but has met agencies informally with a view to appointing on a project basis.

Oak Furniture Land did not comment on the process when asked by Campaign, but did confirm it was looking for an agency.

The agency search follows the hire of Ruth Harrison-Wood as chief marketing officer last November.

Having joined from National Express, where she was group marketing and customer director for two years, Harrison-Wood has considerable retail experience after holding various marketing roles at B&Q – latterly as head of advertising from 2011 to 2014 when the retailer worked with Karmarama and then WCRS.

Oak Furniture Land promotes itself as being the UK’s largest retailer of hardwood furniture and has nearly 100 stores in the country. It is also expanding into the US and has set up a new ecommerce website in order to help drive online sales.

The brand produced the second most-recalled ad of 2017, Campaign revealed in December, after scoring second only to DFS in AdWatch’s weekly research of most-mentioned brands. This was described as an "incredible" performance given its media budget: it spends £27m on TV advertising annually out of a total £30m media budget.

Harrison-Wood told Campaign: "We’re looking for a creative partner who understands our brand and our story, and can help strengthen our offer during the company’s next stage of growth.

"The chosen agency will work with our existing agency partners, MNC and Equinox, on a new campaign to launch later this year."