Oath launches mobile AR ad format at Mobile World Congress

Home Depot is one of the first brands to test out Oath's new AR ad unit

The new formats are available for testing now with clients in select international markets including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Canada and Singapore.

The AR ad unit was designed by Oath's content arm, Ryot and powered by Yahoo Gemini. The ad can be embedded in Oath content and even Yahoo Mail.

Brands including The Home Depot, Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn are working with Oath to test this new ad format, which is being launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today.

The full-screen native ad format, designed to compete with Snapchat and Instagram, will run across all of Oath's mobile apps including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Weather, HuffPost and more. Online accounting software brand Intuit is the first to take this format for a spin.

Oath is also launching a mobile ad that lets users save coupons and deals to their mobile wallet and an interactive ad that extends a brand's social content into ad units.

"It’s a massive priority at Oath to simplify, strengthen and scale our creative ad portfolio globally across mobile, display, video, native and social," wrote John DeVine, chief revenue officer at Oath in a post. "We will deliver a better ad experience that’s mobile-best and consumer-first."