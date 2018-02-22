Emily Tan
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Oath launches mobile AR ad format at Mobile World Congress

Oath is launching several new mobile ad formats including an augmented reality ad unit, a full-screen native ad unit and a social interactive ad unit.

Home Depot is one of the first brands to test out Oath's new AR ad unit
Home Depot is one of the first brands to test out Oath's new AR ad unit

The new formats are available for testing now with clients in select international markets including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Canada and Singapore. 

The AR ad unit was designed by Oath's content arm, Ryot and powered by Yahoo Gemini. The ad can be embedded in Oath content and even Yahoo Mail. 

Brands including The Home Depot, Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn are working with Oath to test this new ad format, which is being launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today.

The full-screen native ad format, designed to compete with Snapchat and Instagram, will run across all of Oath's mobile apps including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Weather, HuffPost and more. Online accounting software brand Intuit is the first to take this format for a spin.

Oath is also launching a mobile ad that lets users save coupons and deals to their mobile wallet and an interactive ad that extends a brand's social content into ad units. 

"It’s a massive priority at Oath to simplify, strengthen and scale our creative ad portfolio globally across mobile, display, video, native and social," wrote John DeVine, chief revenue officer at Oath in a post. "We will deliver a better ad experience that’s mobile-best and consumer-first."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

MEDIA
Five reasons why strategists will be excited by YouTube Works

Promoted

February 21, 2018

Five reasons why strategists will be excited by YouTube Works

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians