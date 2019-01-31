Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Oath UK makes another round of redundancies

At least 25 roles being cut on commercial team.

Oath UK makes another round of redundancies

Staff at Oath UK are in consultation, with the company looking to cut at least 25 roles from its commercial team, according to sources.

The cuts are believed to affect performance and programmatic sales, native ad sales, mobile ad sales, video ad sales, the direct client sales team and the content production arm Ryot.

The headcount reductions are part of the latest round of cost-cutting by parent company Verizon, which is designed to shed 7% of the global workforce, already reduced from 13,000 to 10,000.

Verizon is in the process of rebranding Oath, which was launched in 2017 out of its acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, as Verizon Media Group.

A Verizon spokesman declined to specify either the number of redundancies it was seeking in the UK or the total number of people on its commercial team.

Oath UK's most recent accounts show it employed an average of 174 salespeople during 2017, down from 236 during 2016.

The fresh redundancies come despite Oath last year changing its arrangements in order to book sales made through Oath UK to its Irish entity Oath EMEA, which it claimed would "achieve legal, financial and business efficiencies that will benefit the business as a whole".

The Verizon spokesman said: "Our goal is to create the best experiences for our consumers and the best platforms for our customers. This marks a strategic step toward better execution of our plans for growth and innovation into the future."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019