Ocado seeks creative agency after parting ways with Now

Ocado is seeking a creative agency after Now, which has worked with the brand since 2016, declined to repitch for the business.

The online supermarket, which is handling the review directly, began contacting agencies towards the end of last year, but the process stalled on at least one occasion.

Now won the account in 2016 in a four-way pitch against 101, Creature and Havas Work Club. Ocado had previously handled creative work in-house. It appointed OMD UK to its media business the following year.

The latest review comes ahead of perhaps the biggest change in the brand's 19-year history: in September, Ocado will stop working with Waitrose & Partners, with which it has been in partnership since launch, and instead sell products from rival high-end supermarket Marks & Spencer.

The set-up will make M&S grocery products available to buy online for the first time. And, as part of that deal, M&S is acquiring 50% of Ocado’s retail business. Waitrose, meanwhile, has made major efforts to ramp up its own online shopping services to prepare for the loss of sales through Ocado.

Ocado declined to comment.