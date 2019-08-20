Ocean Digital Creative contest deadline extended

The deadline for entries to the 10th Ocean Digital Creative Competition has been extended to 6 September.

Held in association with Campaign, the contest champions the scale, creativity and progressive technical capabilities of digital out-of-home. It is unusual in that it rewards concepts that then have the chance to be brought to life, with Ocean’s assistance.

A panel of 18 judges from agencies including Wunderman Thompson, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Engine and Momentum will decide the winners, who will share a £650,000 prize fund.

For the first time, brands and agencies can enter concepts designed for the scale and presence of London’s famous ad site, Landsec Piccadilly Lights. Concepts can also be submitted to appear across all the UK’s major cities, in multiple environments and on stand-out Ocean digital formats including The Grid and The Loop networks in Manchester and Birmingham.

To win, ideas should leverage an aspect of Ocean’s proprietary technology vehicle and audience detection networks, its high-speed Wi-Fi which connects to mobile audiences on the move, or its live streaming capability.

Concepts can be brought to life using live data streams, or amplified through the use of full motion, movement, immersive or experiential experiences.

Ocean is also asking for ideas that align brands with its Ocean For Oceans initiative, a campaign to help remove plastic pollution from the world’s seas and waterways.

The competition is free to enter, with entries submitted online. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 10 October at the IMAX in London.

The 2019 judges are:

Alison King, creative lead at Wavemaker

Andy Corcoran, managing partner, creative services at UM

Jo Wallace, creative director at Wunderman Thompson London

Alastair Cole, director of creative technology at Engine Group

Richard Sunderland, chairman and chief executive at Heavenly

Niall Wilson, head of M&KE at M&C Saatchi

Richard Atkins, head of digital production at BBH

Jaie Genadt, chief technology officer at Momentum Worldwide

Gill Reid, partner – head of out-of-home at Mediacom

Chris Marjoram, CEO at Rapport

Claire Kimber, head of strategy at Rapport

Chris Lynham, UK/Europe head of media and client operations at URW

Glen Wilson, manager director at Posterscope UK

Sophie Pemberton, strategy director at Talon

Jay Young, head of creative solutions at Talon

James Byard, head of Kinetic Active

Christine Baldwin, head of portfolio management London, and Derek Manns, digital advertising manager, join the panel from Landsec, the owner of Piccadilly Lights.