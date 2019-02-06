Ocean to launch eco label at London Fashion Week

Ocean Outdoor is launching a limited-edition eco fashion line made exclusively from vinyl panels from its advertising displays.

The out-of-home media owner will partner eco fashion brand VIN & OMI to launch a men’s and women’s accessories collection created by upcycling Ocean’s remaining vinyls.

This marks the start of a long-term partnership in which all of Ocean’s vinyls will be repurposed as it moves towards a purely digital estate.

The collection will be designed by students at Oxford Brookes University and shown at VIN & OMI’s London Fashion Week show on 14 February at Andaz London. All funds raised will be donated to Ocean’s charity partner, the Marine Conservation Society, to support its work against plastic pollution and protecting the oceans.

Liliana Teixeira, Ocean's senior marketing executive, said: "As a 95%-based digital media company, Ocean is actively moving away from the use of vinyl. That said, it’s important we find the best possible way to upcycle the vinyl we do still use. This partnership also allows us to support emerging creative talent, which adds its scale and impact."

Ocean will run content from the LFW show on its screens at Piccadilly Lights and Westfield London.