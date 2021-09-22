Fayola Douglas
Ocean Outdoor reimagines Olympic advertising vinyl panels for fashion collection

Vin & Omi designs also include garments made from upcycled GB apparel.

Ocean Outdoor: the show featured Team GB athletes
Ocean Outdoor is collaborating with fashion duo Vin & Omi on an upcycled fashion collection debuting during London Fashion Week.

Outdoor advertising vinyl panels, which formed the backdrop for Ocean's official Tokyo Olympics Team GB fan zone hosted by Westfield London this summer, have been repurposed for the collection. The garments have also been made from upcycled sports apparel and equipment used by Team GB athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Vin & Omi's show, Future Flowers, was held at the Dorchester Hotel in Park Lane last night (21 September). Highlights will be broadcast across nine Ocean screens in four cities and towns including Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Bournemouth.

The garments and accessories were modelled by Olympians including track and field star Hannah Williams, fencer Marcus Mepstead, pentathlete Joe Choong and middle/long distance runner Stephanie Twell.

The collection also includes apparel made from a sail from the boat of the world's most successful female Olympic sailor, Hannah Mills. Mills is the founder of the Big Plastic Pledge, one of the movements Ocean supports under its Ocean For Oceans initiative.

Vin & Omi said: "We believe that Ocean Outdoor's approach to digital advertising is responsible and our ongoing partnership demonstrates how digital advertising is another way forward towards a healthier planet. We share the same goals for a more sustainable approach to both business and the environment."

In November, curated pieces from the collection including garments and accessories made by art and design students at Oxford Brookes University will go on display at a pop-up shop at Westfield London.

Richard Malton, chief marketing officer, Ocean, said: "Our ongoing collaborations with Vin & Omi and Team GB are an important feature of our evolving sustainability programme. We support positive change in the fashion industry and our partnership is a very creative way to communicate an important environmental message."

Vin & Omi is a 100% zero-waste concept, producing textiles that are all directly associated with social and environmental impact projects. Ocean's long-term partnership with Vin & Omi is part of its Ocean for Oceans sustainability initiative, which is now in its fourth year.

Ocean is an official partner of Team GB.

