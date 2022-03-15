Ocean Outdoor retains £25m ad contract for London's BFI Imax following pitch

Ocean Outdoor will be retaining its advertising contract for the British Film Institute's Imax in London following a competitive pitch, subject to contract.

As the incumbent, Ocean has held the rights to sell the outdoor advertising for the London landmark for more than a decade. Following the win, the company's contract is set to be renewed for another five years with a lifetime value of £25m and the option to extend by a further five years at the discretion of the BFI.

BFI Imax is Europe's largest out-of-home canvas, combining 1,734 square metres of space using the latest technology in LED lighting. Measuring 120 x 15 metres, the advertising wrap dominates the roundabout next to Waterloo railway station.

Ocean first won the Imax advertising contract in April 2006. Brands such as Apple, Universal Pictures, Netflix, LMVH, Mercedes, Tiffany, Hugo Boss and HSBC have occupied the advertising banner during its tenure.

In the future, Ocean Labs and Ocean Studio plan to roll out a new suite of creative initiatives that will allow advertisers to make use of the "virtual" skyline above the physical Imax with 3D visual experiences. This will be enabled through animated holographics, projection mapping and mobile augmented reality.

Lisa Rowe, BFI director of strategic projects, said: "The BFI are delighted to name Ocean Outdoor as our preferred bidder and look forward to continuing with our partnership for the next five years, subject to contract. The BFI Imax advertising wrap is a critical revenue stream that supports delivery of the BFI's UK wide cultural activities and Ocean's proposal provides the BFI with surety of significant income over the length of the contract.

"In what was a highly competitive pitch process, Ocean demonstrated a clear, ambitious vision for one of the world's best known and highly demanded advertising assets. We are genuinely excited to work with Ocean in delivering on that vision which will support the continuing success of the BFI Imax."

Phil Hall, joint managing director, Ocean, said: "The BFI Imax is the original 'ask for it by name' location and is central to Ocean's proposition, sitting within one of the world's most highly regarded advertising portfolios. Strategically the BFI Imax is key to Ocean's London, UK and global client offer, and we have some amazing plans to drive this unique asset to a different level."

Image credit: Ocean Outdoor