Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean Outdoor is launching a Crucial Creative Competition for 2020 to help spur brands and agencies into action as lockdown begins to ease.



The contest replaces the annual Digital Creative Competition, run with Campaign, which has been postponed to 2021.



The aim is to galvanise creative minds to produce inspirational work that will help the country emerge safely from lockdown and get back on its feet. A panel of industry experts will be looking for creative concepts which leverage the technical capabilities of Ocean’s digital out of home portfolio to convey positive, helpful consumer messages.



Three winning entries will be displayed across Ocean’s portfolio of premium screens - including the Piccadilly Lights - from July. The winner will take £500,000 of advertising space; two runners-up will win space worth £250,000 each.



Ocean chief marketing officer Richard Malton said: "Now, more than ever, Ocean is inviting Britain’s brightest creative minds and brands to keep us safe and well by educating our citizens how to adapt to the new normal through relevant, positive messages or by simply making us smile.



"We’re looking to Britain’s brands to promote a sense of well-being, giving us the confidence boost we all need in a way that is timely and relevant to the current situation with regard to COVID-19. The judges will be assessing the relevance of ideas, the strength of the creative and its context in relation to Ocean screens, their communities and audiences."



Beyond inspirational messaging, ideas can incorporate the opportunities provided by Ocean Labs’ innovative technology suites, including audience and vehicle detection, live localised data and connectivity, live video streaming, augmented reality, mid-air haptics, dynamic full motion content and interactive, experiential activity.



Concepts should simply combine jpeg images with a short written narrative (500 words max).



The competition is free to enter and closes on the last day of June. See here for full entry details.