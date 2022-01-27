Oddbox delivers five-course carrot dining experience

Oddbox, the "wonky" fruit and vegetable delivery service, has teamed up with a vegan pub to provide a carrot-filled dining experience.

Designed to help raise awareness of the 1.2 billion tonnes of food that is lost globally on farms before, during and after harvest, the experience will encourage people to eat produce that has been grown when it's available, to drive action on food waste.

The "Odd five ways" menu is a five-course feast made from wonky and surplus Oddbox fresh fruit and veg. This season, Oddbox rescued more than 330 tonnes of carrots from growers, with a percentage rejected by retailers for being "too big". Diners will see how versatile carrots can be as they will feature in every course from cocktails to dessert.

Through a partnership with The Spread Eagle in east London, the menu was developed by the pub's executive chef, Gina Hopkins, who starred in 2021 Masterchef Professionals. Hopkins was challenged by Oddbox to use only the rescued produce available in the week's Oddbox for each of the five courses:

The cocktail is made with The King's Ginger liqueur shaken with carrot, quince and cinnamon, topped with a squeeze of lemon.

A snack of crispy baked kale leaves, with a carrot and onion relish.

A starter of deep-fried brussels sprouts accompanied by carrot, beetroot and celeriac dipping sauces.

Main course of Indian-inspired roasted carrots and potatoes with coriander, chilli and masala spice.

For dessert, there is a three-layer carrot and root vegetable cake.

Available from 2 to 8 February, the menu is priced at £30, with £5 from each diner donated to The Felix Project, which supplies surplus food to the most vulnerable in society.

Emilie Vanpoperinghe, chief executive and co-founder of Oddbox, said: "With 'Odd five ways' we are showcasing an exciting, flexible and resourceful approach to food, called 'grower-led eating'. It's cooking what's available from farmers when it's available. This helps them sell off their delicious produce no matter whether they have 'too many' or it's deemed 'too odd' looking.

"Grower-led eating helps tackle the endemic issue of surplus and cosmetic specs in the food industry, and is therefore an effective way to reduce food waste. Which, as we know, is a major contributor to the climate crisis – accounting for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions."

Splendid Communications is delivering the project.