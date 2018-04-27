Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ofcom to investigate Trinity Mirror deal to buy Express and Star titles

Ofcom will investigate Trinity Mirror's £184m deal to buy the Express and Star newspapers from Northern & Shell over plurality and editorial independence concerns.

Ofcom to investigate Trinity Mirror deal to buy Express and Star titles

Matt Hancock, the digital culture media and sport secretary, has called in the regulator to also examine whether the deal harms a plurality of editorial views in the UK newspaper market.

The move comes despite an assurance by Trinity Mirror that each newspaper brand would "continue with its current editorial positioning".

When announcing it had bought Northern & Shell’s publishing assets in March, Trinity Mirror added: "There will not will any detrimiental impact on competition as a result of the acquisition."

Trinity Mirror’s shareholders have voted to approve the deal that would bring the Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star and Daily Star Sunday newspapers into the same stable as The Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror

OK!, the celebrity magazine title, would also move to Trinity Mirror. 

Hancock has given Ofcom until 31 May to complete its investigation and has asked the Competition and Markets Authority to report back on competition issues by the end of the month. 

Trinity Mirror is paying £126.7m to Richard Desmond and is also putting £70.4m into the Northern & Shell's pension fund – a key issue that held up the deal after discussions first began three years ago.

Following the deal, Trinity Mirror announced it would rebrand as Reach to reflect the publisher's ownership of more than 100 titles following the Northern & Shell deal, while ad sales teams for both sets of newspaper groups would merge

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi