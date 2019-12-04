Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ogilvy appoints MD and ECD to lead Unilever globally

Nadja Bellan-White and Daniel Fisher will be based in London.

Ogilvy: Bellan-White and Fisher
Ogilvy: Bellan-White and Fisher

Ogilvy has bolstered its leadership team for Unilever, appointing Nadja Bellan-White and Daniel Fisher as global managing director and global executive creative director respectively, with a particular focus on the Dove brand.

The duo will be responsible for driving effectiveness through creativity to make Unilever relevant today and "for decades to come". They will be based in London.

Bellan-White and Fisher join a broader leadership team across WPP led by Toby Hoare, recently appointed global client leader for Unilever across the holding company. 

Unilever recently announced that it would streamline its agency communications to focus on one key contact from each holding company, although it has yet to confirm when this will be finalised.

Bellan-White brings more than 20 years of global experience to the role. She joined Ogilvy New York in 2011 and has held senior positions including chief executive of Ogilvy Africa, executive vice-president for global brands EMEA and chief client officer EMEA. She will report to John Seifert, Ogilvy's worldwide chief executive.

Fisher, who has held senior creative positions at Leo Burnett, The & Partnership and Adam & Eve/DDB, will lead special creative projects within the Ogilvy network with a focus on Unilever and will also work in a WPP-wide capacity.

He will report to Piyush Pandey, worldwide chief creative officer, and Joe Sciarrotta, deputy worldwide chief creative officer.

Fisher said: "When one of the world’s greatest advertisers looks you in the eye and tells you they want to put creativity at the top of their agenda, it's a bit of a no-brainer. But the chance to work with someone as smart and talented as Nadja made my decision even easier."

Bellan-White said: "We join the Unilever team at a unique time; the business is poised for the next phase of its creative future and I am excited to help lead the charge."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago