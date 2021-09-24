Simon Gwynn
Ogilvy bags Sainsbury’s group integrated BTL account

The three incumbents – The & Partnership, Gravity Road and Table19 – failed to retain their business.

#SainsBey: Gravity Road created social campaign riffing on Beyonce fashion collection
Sainsbury’s has appointed Ogilvy to its group below-the-line and digital account after the WPP shop defeated its three incumbent agencies during the pitch process.

The business covers digital creative, content, social and CRM across all of the company’s brands, which include Sainsbury’s, Argos, clothing line Tu and home furnishings brand Habitat.

Previously, these responsibilities were divided between a number of agencies, including Table19 (which handled CRM), Gravity Road (content for Sainsbury’s), and The & Partnership’s AllTogetherNow (social for Argos) – all three of which pitched unsuccessfully for the bigger prize. 

Sainsbury’s and Ogilvy both declined to comment.

The & Partnership will continue to handle the main brand advertising for Argos, which it has worked on since 2005 and retained in a pitch in 2014 (when the agency was called CHI & Partners). 

Sainsbury’s other agencies include Wieden & Kennedy London, appointed in 2016 to the advertising account for the eponymous brand; Portas, which has worked on Tu since 2017; and New Commercial Arts, which won Habitat earlier this year and was also hired for a Sainsbury’s brand beauty campaign in the summer.

