Ogilvy dominates at Euro Effies with six awards

Visit Flanders: 'Mud soldier' campaign was awarded the Grand Prix

Ogilvy swept the board at last night's 2018 European Association of Communications Agencies Euro Effies in Brussels by winning six awards, including the prestigious Grand Prix and Agency of the Year.

Ogilvy Social.Lab Belgium took home the Grand Prix for the Visit Flanders "Mud soldier" campaign, which was recognised for forging an emotional connection between the anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele and potential visitors to Flanders Fields.

Ogilvy won gongs for its work for clients incuding Unilever and the prime minister of Belgium.

In total, 15 campaigns from seven countries were awarded 20 trophies at this year's ceremony, which was hosted by the EACA, with winners selected by an international jury of senior agency and client representatives.

Three campaigns from three different countries won gold in the Positive Change category, including Wunderman Antwerp for "Child focus – closer than you think", MullenLowe London for "How a little charity grew its revenues and saved more art by thinking Big" and Jung von Matt for "The most German supermarket".

Belgium and France topped the country list with four awards each. The UK won three, Slovakia and Spain took home two each, an Germany and Denmark walked away with one apiece.

Brian McCarter, Ogilvy EMEA's head of planning, said: "The Euro Effies are important because they add to the body of knowledge about what works in marketing communications. At a time when so much about our industry is in flux, knowing what works and proving a return on marketing investment is critical."

Adrian Farina, Effies jury chair and senior vice-president of marketing at Visa, said: "An effectiveness award is, in my view, the most important recognition that a marketing campaign can aspire to get, as it values the most important role of our work: the ability to drive tangible outcomes for the business."