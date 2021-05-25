Emmet McGonagle
Ogilvy Experience hires Kaleeta McDade as global executive creative director

McDade joined Deloitte Digital in 2015.

Kaleeta McDade, former group experience director at Deloitte Digital, has joined Ogilvy Experience as the agency’s global executive creative director.

Based in Atlanta in the US, McDade is now responsible for developing the creative vision and strategy across Ogilvy Experience’s offerings. 

She also serves on Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.

“Kaleeta has a proven ability to drive impact for brands, helping them shape a strategy and vision that deepens the customer relationship across every stage of the engagement lifecycle,” Steve Soechtig, global chief executive of Ogilvy Experience, said. 

“Her passion for creativity, storytelling, and problem-solving is unparalleled, and her leadership and mentorship style will be an incredible asset to Ogilvy.”

McDade began her career two decades ago as an IT intern at The Coca-Cola Company before landing various designer roles in Atlanta and Shanghai.

She joined Google Brand Studio as a senior creative strategist in 2014, and a year later joined Seattle-based Deloitte Digital as a creative director.

McDade was promoted to group experience director in 2018.

McDade said: “I am thrilled to be a part of a company that has storytelling at its heart and soul, but also has proven its ability to use experience design at an enterprise level, using technology to enable society. 

“As a digital humanist, I believe when experiences are produced at the intersection of creativity, humanity and technology, they have the power to transform companies and brands, creating spaces of levity, safety and purpose. 

McDade added: “I can’t wait to get to know and work with Ogilvy’s teams and clients around the world.”

Last year, Ogilvy hired fellow Deloitte Digital alum Andy Main as its global chief executive.

