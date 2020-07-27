Gurjit Degun
Ogilvy lists creativity and inclusivity as top priorities under Andy Main

He joins company from Deloitte Digital today.

Main: Ogilvy must 'confront the uncomfortable truths'
Ogilvy new global chief executive Andy Main’s top priorities are to get more "creative about creativity" and establish a culture where talented people from under-represented groups are "championed, respected and supported".

Main, who joins Ogilvy today from Deloitte Digital, succeeds John Seifert, who has worked at the business since 1979.

In a memo to all staff today, Main said the "seismic change" taking place in the way customers behave gives the agency an opportunity to "make creativity omnipresent" in client businesses.

He said: "This means continuing to do award-winning advertising and brand work, but also looking for more ways to combine creative, strategy, technology, insights, data and influence into ideas that drive a broader range of business results."

Main added that the business must "confront the uncomfortable truths" around racism and inequality. He pledged to ensure that Ogilvy has a "clear culture" of belonging, where talented people from under-represented groups are "championed, respected and supported" throughout their careers and are given the chance to progress.

He said: "By exceeding at this for ourselves, our clients will also notice, because the work we do for our clients will reflect the essence of our culture. This will be among my primary focuses in the coming weeks, months and years."

Seifert is retiring later this year after a transition period with Main, who spent 21 years at Deloitte Digital.

