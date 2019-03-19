Maisie McCabe
Ogilvy loses British Gas DM account

Centrica has narrowed shortlist in its integrated pitch from four to three.

Hive: owned by Centrica
Ogilvy has lost the British Gas direct marketing account, after being dropped from its owner Centrica’s integrated review alongside sister agency Wavemaker.

Ogilvy and Wavemaker were shortlisted for the wide-ranging business alongside MediaCom and The & Partnership, the incumbents on media and advertising respectively, as well as McCann Worldgroup and a Publicis Groupe offering.

The appointed agencies or agency consortium will work on Centrica’s creative, media planning and buying, content, CRM, PR and data in the UK, Ireland and the US.

Ogilvy (previously known as OgilvyOne) has worked on British Gas since 2007.

The & Partnership (previously CHI & Partners) won British Gas’ advertising account in 2003. MediaCom’s relationship with Centrica is more recent – it won the media business in 2016, ending Carat’s 16-year relationship with the company.

In addition to its British Gas, Local Heroes and Hive brands in the UK, Centrica owns Direct Energy in the US and Bord Gáis Energy in Ireland.

ID Comms is working with Centrica on the review.

A spokeswoman for Centrica did not return a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Ogilvy declined to comment.

