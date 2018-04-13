Ogilvy & Mather and VCCP biggest risers in 2017 Nielsen billings

Ogilvy & Mather London: its clients include Vodafone

The increases meant that VCCP shifted up three places to number five position with billings of £280.3m, while Ogilvy & Mather London entered the top 10 at number eight position – a leap of four places on the previous year.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO remains the UK’s largest ad agency by billings although it suffered a 17.2% fall in 2017. In second place McCann Erickson was usurped by Adam & Eve/DDB, which narrowed the gap between it and AMV to £96m. Last year the gap between the two agencies was nearly £219m.

In the top 20 Karmarama increased its billings by 45% and edged up four places to the number 12 spot. The other agency to experience a major hike was Wieden & Kennedy, which saw its 2017 billings increase by 55.5% and leapt up seven spaces to 23. M&C Saatchi also returned to the top 20 with a 40% jump – Havas London, meanwhile, fell out of the top 20 after a 29.6% drop.

Mother remains the largest independent creative agency with billings of £141.5m, a drop of 7.7%. Krow Communications, which was this year acquired by The Mission, was 2017’s second largest independent.