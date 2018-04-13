Jeremy Lee
Ogilvy & Mather and VCCP biggest risers in 2017 Nielsen billings

The two agencies in this year's top 10 creative agencies to record the biggest proportionate rise in Nielsen billings in 2017 were Ogilvy & Mather London, which increased by 34.7%, and VCCP, up by 23.3%.

Ogilvy & Mather London: its clients include Vodafone
The increases meant that VCCP shifted up three places to number five position with billings of £280.3m, while Ogilvy & Mather London entered the top 10 at number eight position – a leap of four places on the previous year.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO remains the UK’s largest ad agency by billings although it suffered a 17.2% fall in 2017. In second place McCann Erickson was usurped by Adam & Eve/DDB, which narrowed the gap between it and AMV to £96m. Last year the gap between the two agencies was nearly £219m.

In the top 20 Karmarama increased its billings by 45% and edged up four places to the number 12 spot. The other agency to experience a major hike was Wieden & Kennedy, which saw its 2017 billings increase by 55.5% and leapt up seven spaces to 23. M&C Saatchi also returned to the top 20 with a 40% jump – Havas London, meanwhile, fell out of the top 20 after a 29.6% drop.

Mother remains the largest independent creative agency with billings of £141.5m, a drop of 7.7%. Krow Communications, which was this year acquired by The Mission, was 2017’s second largest independent.

